FY2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMTI opened at $22.64 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

