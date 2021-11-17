FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Honest Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Honest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Honest stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Honest has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.