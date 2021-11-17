FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Honest Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Honest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).
Honest stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Honest has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
Read More: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.