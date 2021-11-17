FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryan Specialty Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.

RYAN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.