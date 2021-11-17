FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryan Specialty Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.
Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $40.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
