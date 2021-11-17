FY2021 Earnings Estimate for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Issued By Piper Sandler

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

