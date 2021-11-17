FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Issued By Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.