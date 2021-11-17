Furucombo Price Hits $0.52 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $219,308.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00093002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,306.45 or 1.00430125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.52 or 0.07028555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

