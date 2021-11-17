Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF)

Equities researchers at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 185.90% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Building a Chain of Mental Health/Addiction Clinics & Pharmacies for the Burgeoning Psychedelic Sector – Initiating Coverage” and dated November 8, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

OTCMKTS:LVTTF opened at $0.30 on Monday. Levitee Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.

