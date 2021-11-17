Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $371.16 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.69 and a 12-month high of $373.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

