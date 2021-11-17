Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.84.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $611,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,918 shares of company stock worth $32,069,325. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.