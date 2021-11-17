Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 24,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,177,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

