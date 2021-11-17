Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 34.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Polaris by 654.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.99. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

