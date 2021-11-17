Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $840,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $234.28 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

