Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

