Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 397 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $92.03 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.