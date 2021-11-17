Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.49. 19,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,165 shares of company stock valued at $199,439 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

