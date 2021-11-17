fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

