FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Sells $185,205.60 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in FS Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90,794 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

