Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 1013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

