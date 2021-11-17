Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €48.70 ($57.29) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($91.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.37 ($80.43).

Shares of FME stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.04 ($68.28). 537,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.60 and its 200 day moving average is €65.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €72.28 ($85.04).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

