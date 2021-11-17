Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.