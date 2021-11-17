Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 11,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.