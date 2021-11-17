Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 828 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

NVDA stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.54. The stock had a trading volume of 355,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.06. The company has a market capitalization of $741.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

