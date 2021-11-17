Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. 21,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.