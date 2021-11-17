Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.