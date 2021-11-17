Frax Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.36 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $993.15 million and $45.36 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 991,324,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

