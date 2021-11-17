Franklin Street Properties Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $644.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

