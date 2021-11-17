Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

