Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,247,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,224 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $247.51. 21,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average is $246.88. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

