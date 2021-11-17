Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,775 shares of company stock valued at $44,015,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 121,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

