Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 2,687 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

