Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KJUL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $8,342,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $10,458,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of KJUL remained flat at $$27.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

