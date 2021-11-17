Fragasso Group Inc. Has $156.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.30. 124,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,305. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

