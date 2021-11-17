Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,407,000.

IEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. 168,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,499. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

