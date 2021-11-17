Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 3,988 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

