Fractal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $244,872.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $244,872.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.51 or 0.99614605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.87 or 0.06960066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.