Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $187.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.