Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

