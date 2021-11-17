Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

ENB opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.62%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

