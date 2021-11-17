Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 119,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 212,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

