Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.