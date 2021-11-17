Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

NYSE FBHS traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.82. 743,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,524. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $79.46 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.