Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

