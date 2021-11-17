Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

