Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of FL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,134. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

