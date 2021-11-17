Font (FONT) Market Cap Achieves $911,866.74

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market cap of $911,866.74 and $5,100.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Font has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

