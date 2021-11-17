FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up about 2.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,627,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,704. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $104.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

