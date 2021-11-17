Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $563,000 Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

