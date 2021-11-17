Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 7,841 NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 166,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07.

