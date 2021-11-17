Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

DEUS stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.

