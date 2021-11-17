Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

BJK opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

