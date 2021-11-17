Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 15.54% of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $839,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HJPX opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

